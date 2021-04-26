Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Two brothers were finally able to meet each other after nearly 60 years apart.

Martin Hauser found Joe Shaw on Facebook after finding out they were related.

Hauser was adopted as a baby in 1962. He said he tried ancestry sites and DNA when he started a search for his biological parents many years later, but found nothing.

He was able to access his dad’s death certificate after a change in North Carolina law.

“That’s when I knew my daddy’s name was Joseph Shaw Sr. and on the bottom it said next of kin Joseph B. Shaw Jr. And within 15 minutes on Facebook, I found him,” Hauser said.

Shaw told his fiancé and they were shocked.

“I was like, somebody just messaged me thinking that we’re brothers. And she said, ‘well, call him,’” Shaw said.

They’ve talked on the phone just about everyday since.

Hauser and his wife flew from Phoenix, Arizona, to make sure they could see Shaw and his fiancée get married.

“I feel at home finally,” Shaw said.

Hauser said he hopes their story gives other people hope to never give up on finding family.

