Cooking with wild ramps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a stinky 2020, the Wild Ramp a bringing back a celebration all the locals enjoy. April 24th they are having a ramped up farmers market where you can stock up on a smelly delicacy, ramps!

The market’s new chef, Jedediah Thorton, shows ways to cook up those ramps once you get home from the market.

Be sure to check out the Wild Ramp’s website and you can call 304-5223-7267 to find their hours.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.