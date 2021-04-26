COVID-19 in W.Va. | 0 deaths, 289 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zero new deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia within the last 24 hours.

According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 26, 2021, there have been 2,678,080 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,671 total cases and 2,821 total deaths.

289 new cases were received within the last day.

There are 7,157 current active cases.

141,693 individuals have recovered.

700,260 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 558,785 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.