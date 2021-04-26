Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 0 deaths, 289 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zero new deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia within the last 24 hours.

According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 26, 2021, there have been 2,678,080 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,671 total cases and 2,821 total deaths.

289 new cases were received within the last day.

There are 7,157 current active cases.

141,693 individuals have recovered.

700,260 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 558,785 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Neighbors react after Sunday’s 4th fatal shooting in three weeks
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
Dutch Miller Subaru held a community paper and electronics recycling event.
Car dealership helps recycle electronics

Latest News

Man killed in rollover accident
Diederich Boulevard closed for a time for a Monday morning accident.
Two women injured in Monday morning wreck
The market’s new chef, Jedediah Thorton, shows ways to cook up those ramps once you get home...
Cooking with wild ramps
Dr. Sarah Setran, doctoral psychologist from Huntington Behavioral Health, shares how parents...
Understanding Autism