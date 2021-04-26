Crews responding to truck versus pedestrian

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a truck versus a pedestrian.

It happened around 3:41 p.m. near Fairview Baptist Church on Monday, according to dispatchers.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Fire, EMS and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed that way.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.