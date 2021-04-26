Advertisement

Crews responding to truck versus pedestrian

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a truck versus a pedestrian.

It happened around 3:41 p.m. near Fairview Baptist Church on Monday, according to dispatchers.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Fire, EMS and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed that way.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Neighbors react after Sunday’s 4th fatal shooting in three weeks
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Diederich Boulevard closed for a time for a Monday morning accident.
Two women injured in Monday morning wreck

Latest News

The fire department says the victim’s body was found by emergency responders after the train...
Man dies after getting hit by train
Vending machines broken into at Ashland Community and Technical College
Vending machine break-ins
Kenneth Ballard
Governor appoints judge for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit