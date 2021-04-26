Advertisement

Declining population to cost W.Va. seat in U.S. House

West Virginia to lose House seat
West Virginia to lose House seat(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A decline in population will cost West Virginia one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, bringing the state to two House members.

Numbers from the 2020 Census show that the state’s population has decreased 3.7% since the 2010 Census.

Ohio will also lose one House seat.

Data from the 2020 Census shows that seven House seats will shift among 13 states.

