Double fatal crash reported in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two people were killed following a crashed along US 460 Saturday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, Post 8 in Morehead received a call for assistance from the Morgan County Dispatch after a two vehicle crash at about 4:16 p.m.

Investigators say Jacob Patrick, 26, from Salyersville was traveling east on US 460. Patrick traveled into the west bound lane striking Larry Holbrook, 72, from West Liberty and his passenger, Dorothy Holbrook.

Jacob Patrick and Dorothy Holbrook were transported to Morgan County Appalachian Regional Healthcare by Morgan County EMS and were pronounced deceased by Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave. Larry Holbrook was transported to Saint Claire Hospital by Morgan County EMS and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Fire and Rescue, Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Morgan County Sheriff”s Department. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.