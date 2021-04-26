Advertisement

Double fatal crash reported in Morgan County

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two people were killed following a crashed along US 460 Saturday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, Post 8 in Morehead received a call for assistance from the Morgan County Dispatch after a two vehicle crash at about 4:16 p.m.

Investigators say Jacob Patrick, 26, from Salyersville was traveling east on US 460. Patrick traveled into the west bound lane striking Larry Holbrook, 72, from West Liberty and his passenger, Dorothy Holbrook.

Jacob Patrick and Dorothy Holbrook were transported to Morgan County Appalachian Regional Healthcare by Morgan County EMS and were pronounced deceased by Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave. Larry Holbrook was transported to Saint Claire Hospital by Morgan County EMS and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Fire and Rescue, Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Morgan County Sheriff”s Department. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Neighbors react after Sunday’s 4th fatal shooting in three weeks
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Dutch Miller Subaru held a community paper and electronics recycling event.
Car dealership helps recycle electronics

Latest News

Murder trial finally gets underway in Kanawha County
Murder trial finally gets underway in Kanawha County
Skin cancer prevention
Skin cancer prevention
Finding success in a pandemic
Finding success in a pandemic
Air quality in West Virginia
Air quality in West Virginia
Ohio, Kentucky Attorneys General support bill to prevent school shootings