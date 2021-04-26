Governor appoints judge for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Kenneth Ballard to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County.

Ballard will be filling the seat vacated by the resignation of the Honorable Tod J. Kaufman.

Kaufman resigned in March.

“I am truly honored by Governor Justice’s appointment of me to Judge Tod Kaufman’s former position,” Ballard said. “I want to thank Judge Kaufman for his countless years of service, and I will strive to continue his distinguished legacy for the citizens of Kanawha County. I am appreciative to the Judicial Vacancy Commission for selecting me for nomination. Finally, thank you to everyone who supported me through the appointment process.”

He’s from Charleston and has practiced law for 20 years. He’s worked in the Eleventh Family Court Circuit where he has served as the Chief Family Court Judge since 2010. He has also served the public as a Juvenile Drug Court Judge.

Ballard graduated from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law and from Marshall University.

He’s also a middle school little league softball coach and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

Ballard is married to his wife, Elaine, and together they have three children.

