Advertisement

Governor DeWine calls special election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced special election dates for the 15th Congressional District to fill the District’s upcoming vacancy.

The state’s will be the same as the separate 11th Congressional District special election, with a partisan primary occurring on August 3, 2021, and the general election occurring on November 2nd, 2021.

Rep. Steve Stivers will resign from Congress to join Ohio Chamber

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) resigned his position in Congress last month and it became effective on May 16.

Stivers announced he was to become President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

IMPORTANT DATES:

  • May 17th: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4:00 p.m.
  • May 28th: Declaration of candidacies for write-in candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections
  • June 1st: The county board of elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot
  • July 6th: Eligible Ohioans who want to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional Primary Election must register to vote by this date
  • August 3rd: The Special Election Congressional Primary takes place
  • October 4th: Eligible Ohioans who want to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional General Election must register to vote by this date
  • November 2nd: The Special Congressional General Election
  • November 23rd: Boards must complete and certify official canvass

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Neighbors react after Sunday’s 4th fatal shooting in three weeks
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Diederich Boulevard closed for a time for a Monday morning accident.
Two women injured in Monday morning wreck

Latest News

Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week
Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week
No masks required outside at Kings Island
Raceland tunnel to close for maintenance work
In 2020 alone, Ohio work zones had 4,540 crashes-- killing 19 people. Kentucky reports 905 work...
Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week
Police Generic
Near miss | Driver almost hits neighbors after driving through park, private yards