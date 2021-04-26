Governor DeWine calls special election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced special election dates for the 15th Congressional District to fill the District’s upcoming vacancy.

The state’s will be the same as the separate 11th Congressional District special election, with a partisan primary occurring on August 3, 2021, and the general election occurring on November 2nd, 2021.

Rep. Steve Stivers will resign from Congress to join Ohio Chamber

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) resigned his position in Congress last month and it became effective on May 16.

Stivers announced he was to become President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

IMPORTANT DATES:

May 17th: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4:00 p.m.

May 28th: Declaration of candidacies for write-in candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections

June 1st: The county board of elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot

July 6th: Eligible Ohioans who want to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional Primary Election must register to vote by this date

August 3rd: The Special Election Congressional Primary takes place

October 4th: Eligible Ohioans who want to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional General Election must register to vote by this date

November 2nd: The Special Congressional General Election

November 23rd: Boards must complete and certify official canvass

