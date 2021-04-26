Grandparents sentenced to life in prison for the death of one grandchild, abuse of others

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple entered guilty pleas Monday to charges stemming from the death of one granddaughter and the abuse of two other grandchildren.

According to the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney, Sonja Greene, 39, pled guilty to aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Her husband, Richard Greene, 46, pled guilty to aggravated murder.

5-year-old Annabell Greene was brought into a hospital with serious injuries in July of 2020.

The child was later flown to a Columbus hospital where she passed away.

An investigation by the New Boston Police Department, with assistance from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in charges against Sonja and Richard.

The Greene’s also were charged for abusing two additional children.

Monday’s pleas were the result of a negotiated plea and sentence accepted by Judge Howard Harcha III.

Sonja Greene was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for aggravated murder, plus an additional two years on each felonious assault, to be run consecutive to one another.

Richard Greene was also sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years for aggravated murder.

The plea negotiation eliminated the need for a jury trial. It also severely limits any possible appeal; the prosecuting attorney says.

