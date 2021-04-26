Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear relaxes state mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced he has relaxed mask mandates effective immediately for certain outdoor public gatherings.

The governor said masks are no longer necessary for outdoor gatherings with 1,000 people or less. Indoor mask restrictions remain unchanged at this time. Outdoor events with more than 1,000 people also still require masks.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear announced 213 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 3.15%. He said both cases and the positivity rate are down from previous weeks.

Beshear said there have been 11 more deaths from the virus, including seven from the audit of death certificates. Since the pandemic started, there have been 6,459 deaths.

Regarding COVID variants, the governor announced 276 variant cases including 256 cases of the United Kingdom variant.

He announced that the state is 733,654 vaccines away from reaching the 2.5 million milestone to lift many capacity restrictions.

As of Monday, 1,726,346 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine.

