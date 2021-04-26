Advertisement

Ky. man faces 2 years in prison for violating Clean Water Act

A man from Pikeville, Kentucky, faces up to two years in prison for violating the Clean Water Act.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Pikeville, Kentucky, faces up to two years in prison for violating the Clean Water Act, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Christopher Hall, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to that federal violation.

Investigators say Hall managed the waste treatment plant in Matewan, West Virginia, when the violation happened. They say Hall falsified reports that sewage sludge was removed from the facility, which is a Clean Water Act requirement.

According to investigators, Hall falsely reported in August 2018 that five tons of sludge had been removed from the facility – when none actually had been. Further investigation revealed that more reports between July 2017 and June 2018 showed 55 tons of sludge had been removed – again, when none had.

Investigators say Hall admitted that he knew all 10 reports were false and that no sludge was disposed of at a landfill when he submitted the false reports.

In addition to a possible two-year prison sentence, Hall faces $250,000 in fines when he’s sentenced July 22.

