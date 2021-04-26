Advertisement

Local players make KY All-State basketball teams

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a dozen Kentucky high school basketball players were honored Sunday by the Lexington Herald-Leader by being named to the 2020-21 All-State teams. Mason Moore of Rowan County was joined by Harley Paynter of Boyd County and Haven Ford from Rowan County. A pair of Ashland underclassmen made the boys second team and they are Cole Villers and Colin Porter.

Watch the video clip to see the other players named to All-State teams.

