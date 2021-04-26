Advertisement

Local summer camps adjust to new CDC guidelines for camp

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last year, the thousands of kids who normally attend summer camps throughout West Virginia and across the country weren’t able to because of COVID-19.

For the Boy Scouts of America Buckskin Council, Executive Director Jeffery Purey said these guidelines will help give thousands of kids in West Virginia a chance to go back to their camps this year.

“We didn’t know enough about the things we needed to be safe with, so we thought it was best not to run our summer programs,” Purey said.

The CDC released updated guidelines for summer camps to follow this year in hopes to get kids back outdoors, including in tents and cabins.

Purey said they started planning for camp in January, not knowing exactly what the year would look like but ready to be flexible.

The Boy Scouts programs will be in full swing again this summer including overnight, day camp, and family camps.

The CDC’s recommendations include four checklists for camps to follow: a general readiness assessment, a daily/weekly readiness assessment, how to prepare if someone gets sick and special considerations for overnight camps.

As always, the CDC encourages getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing.

With unvaccinated campers and staff they recommend a two-week pre-arrival quarantine period and a proof of a negative test taken no more than one to three days before arriving at camp.

Another camp in our region held at the Clay Center in Charleston is offering indoor camps including robotics, art and engineering.

A spokesperson with the Clay Center said the camps will be operating at a limited capacity and follow all recommendations made by the CDC and local government agencies.

“We are currently following all guidelines and as more information becomes available, or guidelines change, the Center will continue to follow all new recommendations and restrictions provided,” said a spokesperson for the Clay Center.

Officials with the Boy Scouts of Buckskin Council are also following guidelines put out by the state but said they would make adjustments after looking at the new release by the CDC.

