Man dies after getting hit by train

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Huntington, according to the Ceredo Fire Department.

The fire department says the victim’s body was found by emergency responders after the train came to a stop.

Crews were dispatched to the scene by Blair Street along Piedmont Road on Monday.

They say the victim’s identity is not known yet, and his body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Neighbors say it’s been around 20 years since the last time a train hit a person in the area.

