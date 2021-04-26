Near miss | Driver almost hits neighbors after driving through park, private yards

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver nearly caused several accidents Friday after deputies say he drove through a park.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Tioga Park for a destruction of property/reckless driving complaint.

A man was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado through the Tioga Park, private yards, fences and nearly hit several people, officials say.

The deputy was heading south on Tioga Road towards the park when he saw a truck with extensive front end damage that matched the description of the reckless driver. The truck was traveling towards the deputy in the wrong lane.

After nearly being hit by the vehicle, the deputy followed the truck and initiated lights and sirens to try to stop the driver.

The driver sped off and almost caused several accidents, deputies say. He eventually hit a hillside and wrecked.

According to deputies, the driver was taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation.

