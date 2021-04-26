Advertisement

Near miss | Driver almost hits neighbors after driving through park, private yards

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver nearly caused several accidents Friday after deputies say he drove through a park.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Tioga Park for a destruction of property/reckless driving complaint.

A man was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado through the Tioga Park, private yards, fences and nearly hit several people, officials say.

The deputy was heading south on Tioga Road towards the park when he saw a truck with extensive front end damage that matched the description of the reckless driver. The truck was traveling towards the deputy in the wrong lane.

After nearly being hit by the vehicle, the deputy followed the truck and initiated lights and sirens to try to stop the driver.

The driver sped off and almost caused several accidents, deputies say. He eventually hit a hillside and wrecked.

According to deputies, the driver was taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Neighbors react after Sunday’s 4th fatal shooting in three weeks
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Diederich Boulevard closed for a time for a Monday morning accident.
Two women injured in Monday morning wreck

Latest News

Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week
Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week
No masks required outside at Kings Island
Raceland tunnel to close for maintenance work
In 2020 alone, Ohio work zones had 4,540 crashes-- killing 19 people. Kentucky reports 905 work...
Ohio and Ky. shine a light on National Work Zone Awareness Week