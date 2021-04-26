Advertisement

Man killed in rollover accident

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was killed after a rollover accident where the vehicle ended up in a creek.

It happened near Opossum Creek Road in Ames Heights.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, responders found a black Mazda ran off the road and rolled onto its top. The passenger side was totally submerged in a creek.

Deputies say Garret C. Lass, 27, from Wood County, died of injuries from the accident.

Multiple crews responded, including Fayetteville, Anstead and Nuttall Fire Departments, along with Jan-Care Ambulance.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

The incident is under investigation.

