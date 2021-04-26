Over 50 jobs expected to come to Lawrence County, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 50 jobs are set to be created in Ironton.

PureCycle Technologies LLC (PureCycle) along with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Southern Ohio Port Authority says they plan on investing $363 million in the construction on a plant that will recycle polypropylene.

PureCycle will revitalize three buildings made up of 185,000 square feet located on 23 acres in Ironton. This will be the company’s operational center in North America. It will create more than 50 full-time, high-paying jobs.

When it’s finished, the facility will produce over 105 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene per year. Recycled polypropylene is used in a variety of end-use applications, including consumer goods packaging.

“We’re pleased to make this strategic investment in our Ironton facilities and are grateful to the community for embracing PureCycle and our vision to remake a difference,” said Mike Otworth, PureCycle chairman and CEO. “Our operations will leverage southern Ohio’s skilled workforce while providing the latest in smart technology to support global demand for PureCycle’s Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene.”

“The Lawrence County Commissioners are pleased with the announcement of PureCycle Technologies, multimillion-dollar investment in Lawrence County. The expansion changes the trajectory of economic development in our county and places us on the leading edge of technology,” said DeAnna Holliday, president of the Lawrence County Commission.

“The job creation from this investment will strengthen our economy and enhance the lives of families by offering higher end wages,” said Holliday. “We are so proud PureCycle will call Lawrence County home. We look forward to the impact this strong partnership will have on Lawrence County communities.”

According to PureCycle, state, regional and local economic development officials in southern Ohio worked with the company to come up with funding for infrastructure, including tapping into natural gas for onsite operations, along with grants for building renovations and tax abatements. JobsOhio helped with a $750,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.

“Revitalization assistance from JobsOhio and partnerships in Lawrence County were critical to attracting PurCycle’s cutting-edge facility to southern Ohio,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “This investment is a major development for southern Ohio and presents tremendous opportunities for the area. PureCycle will be taking advantage of southern Ohio’s skilled chemical industry workforce and excellent access to markets. We and our partners at JobsOhio welcome the company’s continued growth in service and impact in our region.”

“Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has had the privilege to be a key partner with PureCycle from the beginning,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of LEDC. “PureCycle allows Lawrence County and Southern Ohio to be a major player in the new economy where recycling is truly valued, and we see this as only the beginning for their growth in the Southern Ohio Industrial District, ‘The District.’”

For more information on PureCycle, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.