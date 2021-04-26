Patrols increased following four separate murders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More officers are on patrol along Charleston’s west side and near the Renaissance Circle Complex after four different fatal shootings in the matter of a few weeks.

According to the Charleston Police Department, there is no indication the murders are connected or related in anyway.

Investigators say the first murder happened on April 7 in the 800 block of Central Avenue along Charleston’s west side. The victim, Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor, 18, of Charleston was shot and killed. Taylor was a student-athlete at Capital High School.

The shooter has not been identified by police.

Three days later, on April 10, a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were shot at the Renaissance Circle Complex on Charleston’s east end.

Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston was killed.

Joseph’s 3-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital, but later released.

Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston has been charged with 1st degree murder in this case.

On April 22, in the 1300 block of Stuart Street on the west side of Charleston an argument over drugs lead to a man being shot in the chest.

Charles ‘CJ’ Thaxton, 29, of Charleston was killed.

Beau Alexander Hodge, of Charleston, has been charged with 1st degree murder.

On April 26, Charleston Police responded to the apartment complex on the 700 block of Crescent Road just before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 46-year-old George Scott Bishop dead on his couch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified a suspect in this case.

