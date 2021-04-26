Advertisement

Pursuit leads deputies through Sissonville

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are looking for a vehicle of interest after a pursuit lead deputies through the Sissonville area of Kanawha County.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department say the pursuit started as a traffic stop involving a black Chevrolet Silverado. During the pursuit, the passenger began firing a gun at a cruiser, shattering the windshield ending the pursuit.

One pursuing Deputy who crashed during the pursuit has non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the area for the vehicle.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. We will bring you more information as soon as it’s available.

