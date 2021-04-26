Pursuit leads deputies through Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are looking for a vehicle of interest after a pursuit lead deputies through the Sissonville area of Kanawha County.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department say the pursuit started as a traffic stop involving a black Chevrolet Silverado. During the pursuit, the passenger began firing a gun at a cruiser, shattering the windshield ending the pursuit.
One pursuing Deputy who crashed during the pursuit has non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the area for the vehicle.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. We will bring you more information as soon as it’s available.
