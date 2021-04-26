Advertisement

Raceland tunnel to close for maintenance work

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Raceland tunnel will be closed to traffic Wednesday and Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday.

Maintenance work on the Pond Run Road (KY 244) railroad tunnel at Raceland in Greenup County will be done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 28-29.

When the tunnel is closed, all traffic that normally uses KY 244 to travel between Raceland and Worthington should detour using US 23 to Russell to access KY 244 at Ferry Street or use other local routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Drivers are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

