Trial begins for man involved in murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting was in court Monday morning.

Joshua Drennen is facing a number of charges including first degree murder and first degree robbery.

His trial was originally scheduled for October 26, 2020, but it was pushed back.

Trial pushed back for man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and shooting

On Monday, Drennen waived his right to a jury trial, but after rethinking his decision, he chose to proceed with a jury trial.

Court will reconvene Tuesday at 9 a.m. Potential jurors will arrive at 10 a.m. Family members or alleged victims will be allowed inside the court room.

Drennen will have a bifurcated trial, which means the case is split into two separate trials. The most common division is to determine liability or guilt in the first stage, and then establish damages or punishment in the second stage.

Court officials say all witnesses will be sequestered. They will be excluded from hearing the testimony of other witnesses until after he/she has testified. In murder trials, this is common as it prevents that witness from being influence by other evidence to fill the story. It also helps them remember the situation exactly how they saw it happened.

The defense plans to call family members to testify as evidence of mental illness.

In February 2020, Drennen killed a 77-year-old woman in her home in the 600 block of Georgia Street in Charleston. Police found her with blunt force trauma to the head and face and other injuries.

Police say Drennen left the murder victim’s home and hit multiple cars with an old-fashioned iron. He then attempted to enter an apartment on Washington Street, but the residents told him to leave.

Drennen then went to the parking lot of the Walgreen’s where he knocked on the window of a woman’s car. That lady had pulled off the road to use her cell phone, but quickly had her window broken in by Drennen and was hit on the head several times with the iron.

According to officials, Drennen then dragged the woman out of her vehicle, hopped in the car and drove away. A few blocks down the road, Drennen crashed into another car and then attempted to steal that vehicle. Police say the driver of the other car protected himself by pulling out a gun, causing Drennen to run.

That’s when police caught up to Drennen, according to the criminal complaint. A Charleston Police Patrolmen attempted to stop Drennen, but before he could even get out of his car, Drennen began hitting him on the head with the iron.

The officer was unable to stop Drennen with his baton, so he pulled out his gun and shot Drennen twice. Both the patrolman and Drennen were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While being brought into the Charleston Police Department’s booking office, Drennen said, “I didn’t kill anybody. I wasn’t there. I don’t remember. I don’t remember anything.”

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.