Two women injured in Monday morning wreck

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two women are in the hospital after a two car crash Monday morning.

It happened at Diederich Boulevard and Route 1093 around 7:30 a.m.

A Russell Police officer on the scene told our crew that the two cars hit in the intersection.

Each vehicle just had the driver inside.

Both were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The roadway is clear and back open to drivers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.