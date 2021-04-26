Understanding Autism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April is Autism Awareness Month and in the state of West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice has made it a requirement for police officers and correctional officers to be trained to better understand autism.

Dr. Sarah Setran, doctoral psychologist from Huntington Behavioral Health, shares how parents can better understand and offer support to their own children who find themselves on the spectrum.

To learn more about autism or when you may see the early signs of autism, just visit the Autism Speaks website. You can also call Huntington Behavioral Health at 304-523-1142.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.