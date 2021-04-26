Vending machines broken into at Ashland Community and Technical College

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – Deputies are looking for a man and woman accused of breaking into vending machines at Ashland Community and Technical College.

ACT testing was happening on the campus Saturday, April 17 when officials say the break-ins occurred.

According to a campus resources officer, the machines were broken into, damaged and a undetermined amount of cash was stolen.

Deputies say a similar incident happened on Marshall’s campus.

Officials also believe the suspects worked in the vending machine industry, repair service or it wasn’t their first time breaking into a machine due to how familiar they were with the devices and where to locate the cash.

If you recognize the individuals or the vehicle you are asked to call deputies.

