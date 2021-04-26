Advertisement

Woman dies in crash

The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
By WSAZ News Staff
Apr. 25, 2021
HOCKINGPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hockingport tonight.

Troopers say they received a call just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday of a crash on SR-144 near mile post 3.

Troopers arrived to find 52-year-old Marcia Edwards at the site of the crash. The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Edwards was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra eastbound on SR-144 when troopers say she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and drove off the left side of the roadway before overtuning her car.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

