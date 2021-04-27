Accident causes traffic delays along Route 35

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor trailer has closed US-35 SB at WV 869, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning, but delays persisted throughout the afternoon.

Dispatchers say they have no idea how long the roadway will be shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

