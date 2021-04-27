Advertisement

Ashland in Motion offers scaled down event to start season

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Ashland in Motion will return in 2021 with a scaled down version of events.

Organizers say the first event will take place Friday, May 7 on Winchester Avenue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Ashland in Motion’s goal for the season is maintaining the health and safety of community members while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland.

Continuing with tradition, the block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, an outdoor beer garden, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s activities.

“Ashland is beautiful in the Spring, and we are looking forward to providing a safe outdoor event. As we reemerge from the distance covid has put between downtown and its people, First Friday is the perfect opportunity to create the experiences we have been missing,” said Ashland in Motion executive director, Holly Stone.

The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter Avenue and from 14th to 18th Streets.

