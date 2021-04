HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a bomb threat at the Cabell County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, they are trying to clear the building and get the SP bomb dog in there.

West Virginia State Police are on scene.

This is a developing story.

