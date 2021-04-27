Advertisement

Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the air.

Officials at the airport tell WSAZ the plane had to be towed from the runway after it touched down just before 11:30 p.m.

Two pilots were on the plane. No one was injured.

Yeager Airport officials say the crew was flying for either FedEx or UPS. It was not clear at the time of publication.

