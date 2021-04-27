Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 177 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 27, 2021, there have been 2,681,995 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,848 total cases and 2,662 total deaths.

The deaths include a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, and a 47-year old male from Mercer County.

The DHHR says their epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia. This was announced in the Governor’s press conference Monday.

162 deaths to be removed from COVID-19 death toll

177 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,965 current active cases.

142,059 individuals have recovered from the virus.

701,815 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 561,927 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

