Governor DeWine signs bills that modernize mental health laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed two bills into law Tuesday morning.

One of those bills is Senate Bill 2. It regards requirements for competency evaluations and mental health treatment in criminal cases. The bill also enters Ohio into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT). The bill is sponsored by Senator Theresa Gavarone.

Governor DeWine says these bills modernize several of the state’s mental health laws. He said mental health remains a big priority for legislature and for him, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also signed Senate Bill 57. This authorizes a property tax exemption for permanent supportive housing properties used by individuals suffering from a mental disability or substance abuse disorder. This bill is sponsored by Senator Bob Hackett and Senator Nickie Antonio.

