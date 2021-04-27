Heating up like early summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Well after all it is still April so weather that “fools” us is par for the course at this time of year. It is not so much that it fools the meteorologist as much as it keeps us on our toes since weather in April can be as changeable as any month of the year. So here we go again with a roller coaster week of weather in Appalachia.

The give-away to a hot spring Tuesday afternoon will be how the winds overnight increase and keep temperatures from dipping nearly as low as they did on Monday morning (when frost was reported in the colder hollows). Those winds will fan the hills and keep low temperatures from getting below 50 for many. Then no sooner does the sun rise that the air will heat quite quickly. So already by 9 AM readings will be to 60 degrees and from there under breezy and sunshiny conditions mid 70s will be reached by lunchtime. From there the late day high near 85 will vie for the warmest of the year so far.

Tuesday night into Wednesday warm winds will keep the air feeling balmy though the dry nature of the atmosphere will hold temperatures up, as lows stay near 60 and highs jump back into the 80ss. While any daytime shower will be scattered at best, by nightfall through Thursday a few waves of showers and thunderstorms will pass. Following the trend set in March rains will be modest with accumulations averaging one-half inch just like it did on Saturday. Highs will be held down into the 70s on Thursday.

After the rain the air will cool some more so by Friday and Saturday a new surge of autumn will be felt. Highs near 60 on Friday and Saturday will Saturday morning lows in the upper 30s likely just above frost thresholds.

By Kentucky Derby Saturday the sun will partially shine on MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME paving the way to a dry track for the Run for the Roses.

