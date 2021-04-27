Huntington edges Cabell Midland 12-11 in 9 innings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was a back and forth game between two rivals and it took 9 innings to settle the issue.

The Huntingon Highlanders scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Knights 12-11.

Cabell Midland took a 6-0 lead after two innings but Huntington came back with a 5 run inning of its own.

Midland took an 11-10 lead in the top of the 9th but the Highlanders answered with 2 in the bottom of the inning to win 12-11.

