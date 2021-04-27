Advertisement

JumpStart Savings Plan

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jump starting a business or building your finance during school can be a difficult task. That is where the JumpStart Saving Plan comes in handy.

The JumpStart Saving Plan is for people who are pursuing a trade like welding or even cosmetology. Trade students, family members and even employers can make contributions to this savings account. The beneficiary of this account can later withdraw money from the account. Money can be used to help cover equipment costs, tools, certifications, and licenses, etc.

The State Treasurer of West Virginia, Riley Moore, shares how this plan came about and why this is a beneficial program for people to take part in. He also touches on another bill he is working on, e-payments.

To learn more about the JumpStart Savings Program or the e-payments bills, you can head over to the WV State Treasurers website or their Facebook page or you can call 304-558-5000.

