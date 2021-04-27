Advertisement

New president selected at Mountwest Community and Technical College

Dr. Joshua Baker
Dr. Joshua Baker(WSAZ, Mountwest Community & Technical College)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountwest Community and Technical College selected a new president.

The college announced Dr. Joshua Baker will be the next president. His hiring was approved by the Institutional Board of Governors and the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical Education.

Dr. Baker has over eight years of experience in higher education leadership. He has worked in positions including Campus/Academic Dean, Assistant Academic Dean, Faculty, Coordinator, and Program Manager.

He has a Ph.D. in n Community College Leadership, as well as an M.S. and a B.A. from Brigham Young University.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Baker to Mountwest and the Huntington Community this June,” said Jeffrey Goad, Mountwest Institutional Board of Governors Chair. “Dr. Baker is highly qualified and brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his role as a Vice President at Pikes Peak Community College. The Board is confident in his ability to lead Mountwest with a positive impact on the College”.

“I am honored, humbled, and thrilled to accept this offer. I was so impressed by the college employees I met during the interview, and I am anxious to count them as my colleagues as we serve a great college and community. Mountwest has a bright future, and I am grateful the board has entrusted me with this opportunity”, said Dr. Baker.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department says the victim’s body was found by emergency responders after the train...
Neighbor witnesses man get hit and killed by train
The names of two men involved in a police pursuit in Kanawha County have been released.
2 detained after pursuit in Sissonville; 2 hurt in related crash
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
Grandparents sentenced to life in prison for the death of one grandchild, abuse of others
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear relaxes state mask mandate

Latest News

Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at court house
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Toddler essentials for spring
Toddler essentials for spring
Home projects to increase curb appeal
Home projects to increase curb appeal
Show appreciation to your teachers
Show appreciation to your teachers