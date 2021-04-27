New president selected at Mountwest Community and Technical College

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountwest Community and Technical College selected a new president.

The college announced Dr. Joshua Baker will be the next president. His hiring was approved by the Institutional Board of Governors and the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical Education.

Dr. Baker has over eight years of experience in higher education leadership. He has worked in positions including Campus/Academic Dean, Assistant Academic Dean, Faculty, Coordinator, and Program Manager.

He has a Ph.D. in n Community College Leadership, as well as an M.S. and a B.A. from Brigham Young University.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Baker to Mountwest and the Huntington Community this June,” said Jeffrey Goad, Mountwest Institutional Board of Governors Chair. “Dr. Baker is highly qualified and brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his role as a Vice President at Pikes Peak Community College. The Board is confident in his ability to lead Mountwest with a positive impact on the College”.

“I am honored, humbled, and thrilled to accept this offer. I was so impressed by the college employees I met during the interview, and I am anxious to count them as my colleagues as we serve a great college and community. Mountwest has a bright future, and I am grateful the board has entrusted me with this opportunity”, said Dr. Baker.

