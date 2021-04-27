Ohio Governor announces change in quarantine protocol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a change in quarantine protocols.

According to the governor, starting April 27, Ohioans that have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference. He says this is because of the power of the vaccine.

Governor DeWine says by changing their health order, students 16 and 17 years old who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

This change will also apply to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings outlined in the order. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance, the governor says.

He also announced the Ohio Department of Health, the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and Community Centers for the Deaf will translate important COVID-19 guidance and information onto American Sign Language.

