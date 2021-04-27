Advertisement

Ohio Republicans push 4 bills aimed at protest behavior

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohio Republican legislators are backing four bills aimed at criminalizing or increasing penalties associated with behavior at protests.

Two bills are in the House and two are in the Senate, both controlled by Republicans members.

Two of the bills copy language directly from Ohio’s terrorism laws referring to providing “material support and resources” to those who help organize a riot as defined under current law.

It would also subject those who are deemed to have violated the law to racketeering charges.

Critics like the ACLU say the laws would have a “chilling effect” on free speech and are overly broad.

