Opening statements made in trial for man charged with murder, carjacking, and officer-involved shooting

Joshua Drennen being taken into the Charleston Police Station for booking on Thursday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the jury selection process, opening statements were made in a trial for a man charged with murder, carjacking, and an officer involved shooting on Tuesday.

Joshua Drennen is being charged with multiple felony charges, including first degree murder, malicious wounding, and first degree robbery.

The State’s opening statement argued that Drennen “went on a trail of terror leaving behind a trail of tears” on February 11, 2020.

Prosecutors discussed many witness accounts that will be seen during the trial. The accounts come from people who observed different parts of Drennen’s day that dealt with the assaults and robbery. They reviewed the medical examiner’s report that said the murder victim’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt and sharp force injuries to the head and chest. They also referenced DNA reports that showed Drennen’s DNA and fingerprints on the car plates of the stolen vehicle, as well as the weapons he used.

The Defense responded by saying that Drennen did commit all of the acts mentioned in his indictment. Drennen’s attorney argued that he should be found not guilty on the grounds of being mentally ill and cannot tell right from wrong.

Drennen’s family filed a mental health petition to have him involuntarily admitted into a mental hospital because he was “a danger to himself and others.” Drennen was admitted to a mental hospital in November 2019 and stayed there 12 days. The Defense stated that Drennen believed God was making him do irrational acts and asked the jury to “consider the relationship to the mental illness Joshua was under.”

Drennen’s trial will continue tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

