OU to honor 2020 graduates with in-person commencement

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University is going to honor 2020 graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony.

It will be held on September 5, 2021. This is to align with Labor Day weekend and will coincide with OU’s first home football game on Saturday, September 4.

“We are very excited to welcome our 2020 graduates back to Athens this fall so we can properly commemorate their great accomplishments with an in-person commencement ceremony,” President Nellis said. “We are inspired by our 2020 Bobcats for their resiliency throughout this time of adversity. It is our hope that most graduates and their family members will be able to take advantage of the long weekend and enjoy our first home football game against the Syracuse Orange while they’re in town.”

More details will be released in the coming weeks.

The university says the Class of 2020 graduates should check their Catmail in June for the official invitation and RSVP link.

In March 2020, the university announced they would postpone 2020 Spring ceremonies due to the pandemic. There was a virtual commencement ceremony for Fall 2020 graduates. These individuals are still eligible to the in-person commencement in September.

Tap here for more details.

