People get outside after CDC changes mask guidelines

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The CDC changed its guidelines on Tuesday afternoon to allow fully vaccinated people to gather in small groups outside without face masks. The change comes as half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new guidelines brought crowds of people to Valley Park and Hurricane City Park to safely enjoy the nice weather. For the Ciarochi family, it was their first time taking their children to the playground in more than a year.

“It is great that we can finally get the kids out of the house and do more fun things around other people now that we are vaccinated,” Jordan Ciarochi said. “I can’t wait until kids can be vaccinated too.”

Ciarochi said they are still keeping their social distance as much as possible and wearing masks when they go inside or near a very large crowd. She is hopeful the world will be safe enough to enjoy more of a normal summer.

Read the full updated face mask guidelines

“ It’s fantastic,” David Workman said while playing basketball with his vaccinated family members. “I hope everyone would take advantage of the vaccination. For those of us that have, it’s a comfort to know that you are protected and can get out and mingle again.”

“I just hope everyone plays along and we continue to get vaccinated and that way everyone is protected,” Workman said.

People who do not plan to get vaccinated wore masks in the park or kept their social distance. That includes Sharon McClanahan who has walked at Hurricane City Park almost every day since the pandemic began.

“I have not been worried about germs in general because I am around a high amount of people everyday,” McClanahan said. “I am just not someone who is overly concerned of the contagion.”

