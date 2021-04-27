Advertisement

Recipes straight from the Kentucky Derby

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

All of Kentucky Derby’s vidalia onion recipes can be found on kentuckyderby.com.

More information about vidalia onions is available at vidaliaonion.org.

Chicken with Vidalia onion and mushroom sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp. canola oil

4 – 6 to 8 oz. chicken, breasts

1 medium Vidalia onion, halved and thinly sliced

12-15 Cremini mushrooms,

1 cup dark chicken stock

5 cloves garlic, diced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. In a heavy skillet, heat canola oil on medium until oil starts to shimmer.

2. Season chicken breast with salt and pepper, add to skillet and sauté until they start to brown. Turn over and brown other side. Chicken does not need to cooked through.

3. Remove chicken from pan and place to the side.

4. Add Vidalia onion to pan, sauté until onions begin to caramelize.

5. Add mushrooms to pan and continue cooking until they are slightly browned.

6. Add garlic and thyme, making sure all ingredients are mixed well.

7. Add chicken stock and add chicken back to pan.

8. Continue to cook, uncovered, until sauce has reduced and become thickened and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

9. Remove from stove and let the chicken rest 5-10 minutes.

10. Plate chicken and coat with Vidalia onion and mushroom sauce, and serve.

Vidalia Onion, Bourbon and Sorghum Vinaigrette on a Black Eye Pea Salad

Vidalia Onion, Bourbon and Sorghum Vinaigrette

Yield 2 cups

Ingredients

¼ cup sorghum

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon sea salt

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon grated sweet Vidalia onion

¼ cup bourbon

Directions

1. Let sorghum come to room temperature.

2. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on low speed until well mixed.

Store dressing in a refrigerated air-tight container for up to two weeks

Black Eye Pea Salad

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 large tomato, diced

1/3 cup roasted red pepper

2 green onions, chopped

1 zucchini sliced and grilled

1 yellow squash sliced and grilled

½ red onion sliced and grilled

¼ cup flat leaf parsley minced

1/3 cup bourbon sorghum vinaigrette

Directions

1. In a large serving bowl, combine all the ingredients; toss to coat. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department says the victim’s body was found by emergency responders after the train...
Neighbor witnesses man get hit and killed by train
The names of two men involved in a police pursuit in Kanawha County have been released.
2 detained after pursuit in Sissonville; 2 hurt in related crash
The Athens County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman dies in crash
Grandparents sentenced to life in prison for the death of one grandchild, abuse of others
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear relaxes state mask mandate

Latest News

Cabell County Court House
Bomb threat reported at court house
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Toddler essentials for spring
Toddler essentials for spring
Home projects to increase curb appeal
Home projects to increase curb appeal
Show appreciation to your teachers
Show appreciation to your teachers