Shirtless, shoeless man robs local Walgreens at knifepoint

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at knifepoint Tuesday in Louisa.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., according to the Louisa Police Department. Officers said the man, who was shirtless and not wearing shoes, demanded different medications.

Police say the man took off in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra (WV 7SL910) linked with a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia. They say he defecated on himself as he was leaving the Walgreens.

Investigators say the man has dark hair and was wearing white shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Louisa Police at 606-638-4058. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the incident.

