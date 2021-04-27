Advertisement

Woman accused of burning down trailer

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing second-degree arson charges for burning down a trailer that was on her property, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Carla Shreve, also known as Carla Spessert, 61, is accused of starting the fire at the home on Prosperous Lane in Montrose.

The fire happened on April 25, investigators say.

Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and requested assistance with the subsequent investigation from the WVSFMO, which then determined it was arson.

The trailer was determined to be a total loss.

Based on statements that Shreve made to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office during an interview, an arrest was made on a charge of second-degree arson. Shreve is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

