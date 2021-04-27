Woman arrested after another woman stabbed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman faces malicious assault charges after another woman was stabbed Monday in the Red House area, court records from Putnam County Magistrate Court show.

Jessica Elaine Lusher, 39, of Charleston, was arrested along Frazier Lane and taken to the Western Regional Jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the scene and noticed Lusher with a folded knife sticking out of her back pocket. Investigators say Lusher told them she had stabbed someone.

Another deputy noticed a vehicle signaling him to stop on state Route 34 near Winfield. The driver told the deputy that his girlfriend had been stabbed along Frazier Lane after confronting Lusher about allegedly stealing from her. He said he was trying to get her to a hospital.

Investigators said they found a vile of methamphetamine in one of Lusher’s pockets during a search.

Lusher was still in custody Tuesday. Her bond is $30,000 cash only.

