Woman charged with being an accessory in Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Monday after Charleston Police say she was an accessory to a murder on Charleston’s West Side Thursday.

Ariel Waldorf is charged with being an accessory to the murder of Charles “CJ” Thaxton.

She was arrested at her home in Sissonville.

Thaxton’s body was found lying in an alley between Stuart Street and Frame Street in Charleston.

Police say Waldorf hid evidence and more arrests in the case are possible.

Beau Hodge was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in the case.

