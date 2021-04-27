Advertisement

World Immunization Week

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last week in April is World Immunization Week and this year especially, vaccinations have become a huge topic of discussion. The purpose of this week is to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

Aside from the flu vaccine and even the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still nearly 20 million children in the world who are not getting the vaccines they need.

Doctor Susanna Kapourales, a pediatrician from Marshall Health, shares how important vaccinations are and how important World Immunization Week is to lower that number.

To learn more about World Immunization Week you can head to the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

To schedule an appointment with Doctor Kapourales you can call 304-691-8870 or you can visit their website.

