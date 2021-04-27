WSAZ Now Desk | High school basketball tourney to be big economic boost for Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Games got underway Tuesday in Charleston for the girls’ high school basketball tournament. The boys’ tournament begins next week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Tim Brady, the CEO for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the economic boost the tournaments bring to the city and some of the changes that will be in place at the convention center because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.