Aftermath revealed of sheriff’s cruiser damaged in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pictures are giving a better perspective of the danger that a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy was in Monday night during a chase with two suspects.

The suspects are accused of shooting at the cruiser’s windshield while leading deputies on a chase through Sissonville.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released the pictures Tuesday afternoon.

Cruiser involved in high speed chase on Monday, April 27, 2021 in Kanawha County, W.Va. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

Another deputy was also injured in a crash during that chase.

Brandon Shaffer is charged with wanton endangerment as the one who allegedly shot at the deputy.

Scotty Shaffer is charged with fleeing and reckless indifference as the alleged driver of the vehicle.

