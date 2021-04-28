Bus driver shortage causes high school softball team to forfeit two games

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bus driver shortage is causing some high school sports teams to give up their chances on taking home a win in Mason County.

“It’s very disheartening to know that she’s put in so much time to try and improve her game, and all these girls, not just my daughter,” said Justin Wallace, who has a daughter on the Hannan High School Softball team.

Coaches with Hannan High School told WSAZ they’ve had to forfeit two away games this week because, no buses were available to take them. Superintendent Jack Cullen said they’re experiencing a shortage on bus drivers.

“We need bus drivers, sub bus drivers and I’m sure any other district (it’s the) same deal, they need bus drivers, that’s the biggest problem,” Cullen told WSAZ.

Cullen said right now, Mason County Schools are running extra buses to separate the elementary kids from middle and high school students to try and avoid crowded buses because of the pandemic. Cullen said with the extra bus routes, bus drivers are getting done later in the evening so if there is an away sports game in the early evening hours, it’s nearly impossible to get students to it.

“I don’t like it, I wish we had a better solution,” said Cullen, “I coached for 30 years, I’ve been with athletics all my life and I know the benefits of sports and athletics for the simple fact, that’s one of the things that keeps kids in school, keeps them at a 2.0 GPA.”

Wallace said he has been working with school officials to try and figure out alternative ways to get students to their games. He says parents volunteered to drive students but they first need to be approved by the school board and pass driving backgrounds.

“It’s a check on a persons drivers license before they can transport other students, other than their own, they have to be approved by the board and make sure the background check is clean,” said Cullen.

Cullen said he’s also been working to try and figure out some alternatives like scheduling games later. However, Cullen says this way would only work if the other school has lights for when it becomes dark out.

Another possible solution Cullen said, is to have some parents and coaches cleared and approved to drive the students to their games.

“I wish we had a better solution but for the meantime, we move (times) back, get more parents and coaches approved as drivers until we can get situated,” Cullen continued, “or if we have a case where we can get a driver later maybe for softball (or) baseball, they can schedule double headers at away games.”

Cullen said he anticipates the buses taking extra routes until the end of the year so he’s hoping to find a solution quick.

“It’s terrible for everybody I mean, I know the board office, the superintendent, and everybody, they care about these kids they’re not happy about the situation,” said Wallace. “It’s not anything done deliberately but it is something that needs to be addressed.”

