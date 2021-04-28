Clay County leaders propose landline fees increase

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clay County leaders said they desperately need a new radio system for their 911 center.

County leaders are trying to get funding to improve that system -- all to make sure the county’s residents are as safe as possible when handling life-or-death situations.

Becky Pritt, the emergency management director in Clay County, said sometimes dispatchers and first responders have to repeat themselves more than five times -- or even leave scenes to get cell phone service to call the dispatch center.

“It’s broken, really broken sometimes you can’t even understand,” Pritt said. “Sometimes it doesn’t even come through. I mean, you can see that someone is picking up the radio, but you can’t hear or see anything.”

The Clay County Commission is looking to increase the county’s 911 landline fees to pay for upgrades. Commissioner David Schoolcraft said their landline fees haven’t been updated in 25 years.

“We have a $2 dollar fee on all landlines, which is a 911 fee which goes directly to our 911 center, and that is part of the money we operate off of,” Schoolcraft said.

The state cell phone 911 fee and surrounding county landline fees are already more than $3.

“Kanawha County is at five dollars, Fayette County is at four dollars and Nicholas County is at three dollars and fifty cents,” Schoolcraft said.

He said this change would generate more than $120,000 each year for the county to help pay for a $400,000 radio system. The 911 center currently receives more than $61,000 dollars, which county leaders said goes toward payroll and small upgrades.

“That would be replacing all the repeaters and all the towers, that means all the portable handhelds, all the mobiles in our vehicles. All the radios in the station, all those would have to be upgraded,” said Schoolcraft.

He said they hope to get the project underway as soon as possible.

On the county’s next agenda, commissioners will vote to increase landline fees and set that price. Schoolcraft said if the fee goes into effect, people will see the new fee on their bill within three months.

